Food Truck Monday Coming Up On July 10th In Edgerton

Edgerton is hosting Toledo’s nominated Best Food Truck, Wanna Make ‘Er Loaded, Tutti Fruity and Edgerton local favorite River-A Smokin’ Q on July 10, 2023 from 3pm-7pm.

The village is celebrating summer with southern comforts with down-home BBQ, this event brings it all, crafting a full-bodied menu built to satisfy with the option to Get Loaded the healthy way.

Wanna Make ‘Er Loaded- nominated Toledo’s Best Food Truck, maiden voyage to the Edge- offers loaded wraps and salads with signature items like Hawaiian, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Shawarma, Fajita, and Gyro! They are a great alternative and complement a typical food truck menu.

Find River- A Smokin’ Q BBQ, an Edgerton favorite, for pork you’ll have to stick a fork in. Try their well-known brisket or pork loaded nachos!

Tutti Fruity, (Toledo) first trip to the Edge, is known for their Summertime Slush, so refreshing, so delicious. Total summer vibes!

Williams County favorite, Joe Lewis, will be performing on the bandstand with music from 4p-6p. Also known as, Joey Vasquez, a Nashville recording artist, Lewis has performed in the area for several years as a solo artist and with the Bourbon Gentlemen.

Music for this event is exclusively sponsored by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales (Edgerton).

Get a picture with Scooby-Do or his friends! It’s the perfect opportunity for your kids to have an unforgettable experience.

They can take pictures with their favorite characters, or even try on one of the costumes from the Mystery Machine! It’s a great way for them to make memories that will last forever.

Payton Wehri, a Edgerton High School sophomore and contestant in the Miss Edgerton Pageant, will be selling baked goods to support the Edgerton Food Pantry by free will donation.

The Edgerton Food Pantry is an invaluable resource for our community. Not only has it been providing food and other essential items to those in need for almost 75 years, but it also serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back.

By donating to or volunteering at the pantry, you can make sure that everyone in our community has access to basic necessities.