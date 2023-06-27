Spangler Candy Company Makes Donation Towards WCCT Renovation Project

The Spangler Candy Company in Bryan recently made a $25,000 donation to the Williams County Community Theater (WCCT). The donation will go toward a $750,000 renovation project that is ongoing to enhance the Bryan downtown area and to bring individuals to participate in the joy of live theater entertainment according to the WCCT. The WCCT is a non-profit organization celebrating its 70th year in 2023. Anyone who wishes to contribute any amount can contact WCCT PayPal or the WCCT office at 419-636-6400.