Former Archbold Mayor Jim Wyse Named Executive Director Of FCEDC

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) is proud to announce Jim Wyse as its new Executive Director.

With a well-rounded career in insurance, public service, and economic development, Jim brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering economic growth in Fulton County.

Jim began his professional journey as an insurance agent specializing in employee benefits before transitioning into public service.

His twelve-year tenure as the Mayor of Archbold was marked by strong leadership and dedication to community development. In recognition of his contributions to economic growth, he was honored as the 2008 Archbold Citizen of the Year.

Beyond public office, Jim served as a Regional Manager for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), gaining valuable experience in workforce-related initiatives.

More recently, he played a pivotal role as the Economic Development Coordinator for Archbold and as the Director of Strategic Networks at the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP). In these roles, he worked closely with local leaders across the RGP’s 17-county territory, strengthening regional economic collaboration and business expansion efforts.

Jim’s dedication to public service and economic progress has been widely recognized, most recently with the 2024 Excellence in Public Service Award from Fulton County.

His leadership and strategic vision make him an excellent choice to lead the FCEDC into its next chapter of growth and prosperity.

Jim and his wife, Janet, reside in Archbold. They are proud parents of four adult children and grandparents to nine grandchildren.

“We are excited to welcome Jim Wyse as the Executive Director of FCEDC,” said RJ Lumbrezer, Board President at FCEDC.

“His extensive background in economic development and public service, combined with his deep roots in our community, will be invaluable in driving economic growth and fostering new opportunities for Fulton County.”

Kate Huiskens, Director of Operations & Strategic Initiatives at FCEDC, added, “Through my time working alongside Matt Gilroy, I gained invaluable experience and insight into the impactful work of the FCEDC.”

“As we move forward, I look forward to working with Jim Wyse and am excited for this new partnership. His leadership and vision will help us build on our strong foundation and continue to advancing initiatives that support our local businesses and communities to thrive.”