State House Of Representatives Approve Bill To Eliminate Replacement Property Tax Levies

COLUMBUS—State Representative Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) has announced that the Ohio House of Representatives approved House Bill 28.

This legislation aims to simplify Ohio’s property tax system, promote transparency, and avoid unintended property tax increases by eliminating replacement property tax levies.

Under House Bill 28, local governments will be prohibited from proposing replacement property tax levies – which can mislead voters and result in unexpected property tax increases – beginning with elections held on or after October 21, 2025. The bill will not affect existing replacement levies.

“Throughout late 2024 and the beginning of this year, many of my constituents contacted me regarding exorbitant property tax increases,” said Williams.

“House Bill 28 is one of many bills we have worked on to provide relief to taxpayers and prevent local governments from overtaxing our constituents. I am thrilled to see it pass the House and eager to work on similar legislation.”

The legislation will preserve the ability of local governments to renew existing levies and propose increases or new levies directly. House Bill 28 now moves the Ohio Senate for consideration.