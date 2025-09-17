Former Attorney Indicted For Theft From Elderly In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on September 10, 2025:

-TINA L. FRYE, age 63, 807 Ash St., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 28, 2025, Frye failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-JACOB E. OLSON, age 33, 520 Haig St., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 3, 2025, Olson failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a further hearing, in connection with the commission of felonies, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond, in two cases.

-ROBBIE A. STEEL, age 51, 1432 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 4, 2025, on E. Second St., in Defiance, Steel was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities also allege that on August 21, 2025, at a residence on Mekus Rd., in Defiance, Steel was taken into custody for a probation violation and found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-DAVID C. PENLAND, age 35, 5430 S. 300 E, Hamilton, IN, was indicted for One Count of Importuning, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about September 2-5, 2025, Penland sent messages to an undercover police officer posing as a thirteen-year-old female online, and he also solicited the individual to engage in sexual activity and arranged to meet the person at a location in Defiance.

-DANNY K. PARKS, age 51, 1460 Mustang Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 16, 2025, during a traffic stop on E. Second St., in Defiance, Parks was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-STEVEN S. WAUGH, age 44, 1025 E. Wilson St., Bryan, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 15, 2025, during a traffic stop on State Route 2, in Bryan, Waugh was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-LODEN CLARK, age 19, 401 W. High St., Napoleon, Ohio, was indicted for Two Counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that between February 1, 2025, and April 1, 2025, Clark solicited materials showing a minor engaging in sexual activity.

-GLENN D. WARD, age 35, 926 Asa St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 23, 2025, at his residence on Asa St., in Defiance, Ward created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to an individual with whom he was in a dating relationship with by means of strangulation or suffocation.

-MICHAEL K. RAMIREZ-BONNER, age 27, 1503 Hagley Rd., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and One Count of Receiving Stolen Property, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 15, 2025, Ramirez-Bonner fled from a traffic stop on Summit St., in Defiance, while operating a dirt bike that he had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

-CHAD A. STATON, age 43, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Room 32, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 29, 2025, on Evansport Rd., in Defiance, Staton was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-CHAD A. STATON, age 43, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Room 32, Defiance and PATRICIA A. VANCE, age 50, 1260 Grove, Defiance. Staton was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and Vance was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 17, 2025, at Staton’s residence on S. Jefferson Ave., in Defiance, Staton was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and Vance was found in possession of Cocaine.

KEIRSTEN L. SOTO-HULL, age 28, 401 Highland St., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Endangering Children, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 6, 2025, and August 12, 2025, Soto-Hull violated a duty of care, resulting in a substantial risk to the health or safety of her child, and she has a prior Endangering Children conviction, which elevates the level of these offenses to felonies.

-JOE A. MENDEZ, age 20, 705 Village Lane, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on August 9, 2025, at his residence on Village Lane., in Defiance, Mendez caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and Mendez has two prior convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member.

Also, among those indicted was Cam R. Stanley and this matter is being handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at the request of Prosecutor Murray due to Stanley being an attorney who previously practiced in Defiance County.

-CAM R. STANLEY, age 31, 6108 Quarry’s Edge Lane, Sylvania. Stanley was indicted for One Count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a Felony of the Second Degree, and One Count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that from August 19, 2020, through March 18, 2024, Stanley stole property valued at over thirty-seven thousand five hundred dollars, but less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars, from an elderly individual in Defiance. Authorities further allege that from March 18, 2024, through June 25, 2024, Stanley also stole property valued at one thousand dollars or more, but less than seven thousand five hundred dollars, from individuals in Defiance.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9 a.m.