Four County Board Of Education Holds July Meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) The July Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

June Meeting Minutes.

Financial statements and investments for the month of June as presented.

Appropriation Modifications as presented.

Then and Now Certifications as presented.

Advancement of funds from the General Funds as presented.

Ratification to the 2022-2023 Insurance Coverage.

Ratification to the 2022-2023 Lifetouch Agreement.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

Resignation of Catherine Royal, full-time Adult Education EMS Instructor, effective July 11, 2022.

Move Brooke Martin to the BA 150 pay column effective the 2022-2023 school year.

Adult Education Instructors as presented.

2022- 2023 Education Consultant Agreement with the NWOESC.

2022-2023 Student Handbook.

The use of Blizzard Bags/Online Lessons for the 2022-2023 school year.

Appointed Brian Baker as delegate and Ron Crawford as alternate to the OSBA Capital Conference.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular August Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.

Prior to the board meeting, the Records Commission will meet at 6:15 p.m.