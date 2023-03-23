Four County BOE Approve Contracts For Administrative Staff

On March 16, 2023, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the March Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 pm. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the board approved:

– February Meeting Minutes.

– Financial statements and investments for the month of February 2023 as presented.

– Appropriation Modifications as presented.

– Transfers from the General Fund.

– Cost sheets, uniform vendors and voluntary participation in additional clubs for the 2023-24 school year, as presented.

– Participation in the CHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for 2024.

– Increase in the current contract amount with School Insurance Consultants, LLC.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Four-year contracts to the following Administrative Staff July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027:

– Rick Bachman, Career Technical Director

– Doug Beck, Adult Education and Workforce Development Director

– Rick Hupe, Director of Operations

-Three-year contract to Krissy Cheslock, Special Education Supervisor July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

– 2023 Summer Camp Instructors.

– 2023 Summer School Staff.

– Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

– Unpaid leave for Wendy Waisner, Adult Education.

– Donations from Sauder Furniture Store & Outlet and Goodwill Industries – Defiance Location.

– “Juneteenth” as a paid holiday for all employees scheduled to work.

– Authorization of the advertisement of bids for the following projects:

– Rooftop HVAC Unit Replacement — Phase 3

– Fire System Replacement

The Building and Grounds Committee met following the board meeting. Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular April Board Meeting on April 20, 2023, 5:30 p.m., in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.

The Finance Committee will also meet on April 20, 2023, immediately following the board meeting.