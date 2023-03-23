City Of Bryan Thanks Residents For Response During Water Emergency

We are deeply appreciative of our city residents for your response to our request to stop using water during the City of Bryan’s water emergency.

To our industry and health care leaders thank you for cooperation in leading the way by stopping production and reducing water usage in your facilities.

To the restaurants and small businesses that closed, your efforts assisted in contributing to the successful response of our emergency.

The community’s sacrifice in water conservation efforts prevented a multi-day water outage. This support provided our crew with the extended time to complete repairs.

A special thank you to those who assisted the water department with expertise, parts and support: Mayor Ed Kidston and Don Bertke, Artesian of Pioneer; Mark Lyons, Dmytryka Jacobs Engineers, Inc.; Norm Echler, retired BMU employee; Chris Schnipke, Peterson Construction; Ron LaChance Jr., Ross Valve; Rob Watson, Watson Well Drilling; and the Village of Archbold.

An additional thank you to those who assisted in the collection and distribution of bottled water for our community members: Current Office Solutions, City of Defiance, Village of Edgerton, Life Changing Church, and S&S Directional Boring.

To the countless others that reached out and offered assistance and support we are grateful for your offer and thoughtfulness.

During the time of need it was encouraging to receive the overwhelming support.

Our final thank you is to our team of employees! Thank you for your dedication to the community.

Sincerely,

Bryan Municipal Utilities/City of Bryan