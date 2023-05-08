Four County BPA Students Place In Top 10 At National Conference

NATIONAL CONFERENCE … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce that five students placed in the top 10 at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Anaheim, California. These students are in the Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center. Shown with their medals are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Andrew Mast (Fairview) Server Administration Using Microsoft and Network Design Team; Trenton Funk (Hilltop) Network Design Team; Jayce Hall (Defiance) Computer Security; Joseph Wymer (Liberty Center) Information Technology Concepts; and Ty Siclair (Napoleon) Network Design Team. Twelve Career Center students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. This was BPA’s 57th National Leadership Conference. Business Professionals of America is a national organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.