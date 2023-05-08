Four County Students Finish In Top 10 At HOSA State Conference

TOP 10 … Six students from Four County Career Center placed in the top ten in the 2023 HOSA – Future Health Professionals State Conference which was held in Columbus recently. Contest winners include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Trista Bond (Hicksville) Clinical Specialty; Janelle Degraffenreid (Stryker) Job Seeking Skills; Lindsay Stumbo (Defiance) Interviewing Skills; Ashley Krill (Fairview) Veterinary Medical Law & Ethics; Logan Bowerman (Archbold) Clinical Lab Science; and Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan) Personal Care. Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals programs include Health Careers, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, and Veterinarian Assistant. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.