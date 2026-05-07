Archbold Community Garden Seeking Summer Volunteers

By: Staff Report

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Community Garden is putting out a call for help this summer.

Volunteers are needed for weekly tending of the garden beds as well as for special events held during the growing season, organizers said. Help is welcome whether it is a one-time visit or a steady weekly commitment.

Coordinator Abby Pennington is asking schools, churches and civic groups in the Archbold area to share the announcement with their members so people who want to pitch in know where to sign up.

“Many hands make light work, and we are actively seeking more,” Pennington wrote in a note circulated to community partners last week.

To sign up or learn more, residents can visit www.archboldcommunitygarden.org/volunteer or call Pennington at 419-572-1345.

The garden also posts updates on Facebook under “Archbold Community Garden” and on Instagram at @archboldcommunitygarden.