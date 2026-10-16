Free Presentations For Seniors About Holidays & Expectations

The holiday season can be difficult for many of us. The Fulton County Senior Center is pleased to present the following free programs for local seniors.

“Managing Holiday and Other Expectations,” with Dawn Woodring, licensed counselor at Therapeutic Energy Medicine, Wauseon, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

Melissa and Dawn from Hospice of Northwest Ohio will present “Grief & Holidays” at three of our senior center sites. Hear this free presentation on Monday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Swanton Senior Center, 620 Dodge St., inside Faith Lutheran Church; on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Fayette Senior Center, inside Family Life Center, 306 E. Main St.; or on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon, hear Shirley Fry from NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) as she speaks about “Attitudes & Holidays,” and how both can affect our mental health.

No reservations are needed for these free programs. If you’d like to join us for lunch at noon, please reserve your meal at least 24 business hours in advance by calling 419-337-9299, and indicate at which senior center site you will join us.