FOUR COUNTY CAREER CENTER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Greenlights New Hires & Summer Programs

PRESS RELEASE – On April 17, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

-March Board Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for the month of March 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation modifications.

-Then and Now Certification dated 3/11/25 to School Insurance Consultants LLC.

-An agreement for the Smart Mouth Pizza Program with Bull’s Eye Brands Inc beginning the 2025-26 school year.

-Transfer to the Termination Benefits fund.

-Participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for 2026.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-A one-year contract to Tina Hammontree as “Career Assessment Specialist”, effective 8/12/25.

-A one-year contract to Betsy Eggers as “School Library Media Specialist”, effective 8/12/25.

-A one-year contract to Jacob Mann as “Auto Tech Related Instructor”, effective 8/12/25.

-A one-year contract to Jacob Kraegel as “Welding Instructor”, effective 8/12/25.

-A one-year Administrative Contract to Anthony McCord and Jena Stites.

-A one-year certified contract was issued to Catherine Meyer for the 2025-26 school year.

-A second one-year certified contract for the 2025-26 school year was issued to Thomas Palmer and Zachariah Ramos.

-A two-year certified contract for the 2025-26 school year was issued to Mackenzie Blue, Ashley Kansen, Melissa Nafziger, Danielle Vocke and Jennifer Wade.

-A three-year certified contract for the 2025-26 school year was issued to Eric Eisel, Jason Elston, Tracy Harding, Peter Herold, Kristine Manning, Brooke Martin, Madisen Morlock, Brittany Sanders, Andrew Steyer.

-A continuing certified contract was issued to Tim Myers and Larry Soles.

-A two-year classified contract to Rani Cherry, Sheila Franz and Savannah Mattern.

-A second two-year classified contract for the 2025-26 school year to Janice Andrews, Megan Crowell, Brodie Miller, Rick Biddle, Chad Rupp, Beth Winzeler, Brianna Palmer, Elizabeth Hopkins, Kate Keel.

-A third two-year classified contract for the 2025-26 school year to Brandy Breen and Tobi Ziegler.

-A continuing classified contract for the 2025-26 school year to Teresa Gambler, Jenny Rodeheaver and Steve Grimes.

-Supplemental certified contracts were issued for the 2025-26 school year.

-Summer work experience was granted to Chris Zacharias, Tina Short, Steven Steingass, Stephanie Pippin and Kelli Alspaugh.

-A one-year Adult Education Contract to Kelsey Hobby as Financial Aid and Program Assistant effective 4/21/25.

-Kristen Rausch as an NwOESC Summer Honors Academy Instructor to be reimbursed by NwOESC.

-Internal Substitutes for the 2024-25 school year as well as a Summer School Substitute.

-Certified and Educational Aide Substitutes for the 2024-25 school year.

-Kelli Alspaugh, Erin Custer and Stephanie Pippin as 2025 Summer Camp Instructors.

-Adult Education Public Safety Instructors as presented.

The Board also accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Donations to the Guest Service lab and the Early Childhood program.

-Bryan CBI service learning project with the Bryan City Parks.

-Authorization for Rick Bachman to grant early dismissal for senior students in conjunction with their home schools.

-The updated STRS Resolutions for Administrator Pickup.

-A resolution creating an account within the capital projects fund.

-A resolution authorizing a fund transfer to the capital projects fund.

The Finance Committee and Policy Committee met following the meeting. Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular May Board Meeting, on May 15, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.