(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MARCH WINNERS … Stryker Elementary School held their Panther Pride is Right game awards on Friday, April 18th. Pictured are March winners for displaying respectful, responsible and honest behavior. Front Row: Ryand Nafziger, Brantley Koketko, Mila Erb, Evelyn Erb, Emmalynn Stewart, Camreigh Woolace, Audra Beck. Back Row: Jaelyn Beck, Quinn Froelich, Collin Mullins, Abigail Stark, Bella Schoonover. Missing is Cecilia Ruffer and Olivia Mullins.