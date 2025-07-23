Four County Career Center Board Sets Stage For 2025-26 School Year

PRESS RELEASE – On July 17, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the board approved:

-June Board Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for the month of June 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation modifications as presented.

-Public depositories for a five-year period beginning August 8, 2025 through August 7, 2030.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-The resignation of Joyce Golz, Guest Services and Skills Instructor.

-A one-year Classified Contract to Michelle Oyer Rose, Educational Aide-Guest Services.

-A one-year Classified Contract to Carli Boddiger, Second Shift Custodian.

-2025-26 Substitutes including Certified, Classified, Educational Aid and Internal.

-Authorization of pay for New Teacher Day on August 11, 2025.

-New Career Tech Instructors to attend the Summer Workshop at the University of Toledo.

-Adult Education Instructors.

-The Education Consultant Services and Social Worker Services agreements with NWOESC for the 2025-26 school year.

-Change order with TK Elevator Corporation for the Elevator Modernization Project.

-Resolution of Intent to participate in School Building Vocational Facilities Assistance Expedited Local Partnership Program.

-A Delegate and an alternate to attend the Business Meeting at the OSBA Conference.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular August Board Meeting, on August 21, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.