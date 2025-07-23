Governor Dewine Announces Membership Of Property Tax Reform Working Group

PRESS RELEASE – Governor DeWine announced the full membership of his newly formed Property Tax Reform Working Group.

The working group, informally announced during the Governor’s signing of House Bill 96 and associated line-item vetoes, is tasked with thoroughly examining issues related to how to provide meaningful property tax relief to homeowners and businesses while ensuring that funding for local schools, fire, police, EMS, libraries, and developmental disabilities is adequate.

The membership of the Property Tax Reform Working Group includes:

-Co-Chairman Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable

-Co Chairman Bill Seitz, former State Representative

-Krista Bohn, Allen County Treasurer

-Chris Galloway, Lake County Auditor

-Matt Nolan, Warren County Auditor

-Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens

-Dr. John Marschhausen, Superintendent of Dublin City Schools

-Stephanie Starcher, Superintendent of Fort Frye Local Schools

-Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County Commissioner

-Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner

-Jeff Chattin, Pike County Commissioner

The Governor is asking the working group to issue a report with concrete proposals by September 30. The first meeting will be held Thursday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. in Room 1948 of the Riffe Center.