Four County Career Center Marks 25th Anniversary Of September 11 Attacks

ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center students, staff, community members and public safety professionals gathered the morning of Friday, Sept. 11, to remember the lives lost and the heroes who responded during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and offered the school community an opportunity to reflect on the courage, sacrifice and unity demonstrated in the days that followed.

The event was organized by Mrs. Tonya Fisher and Mr. Brad Strickland, instructors, along with students in the school’s Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement programs. Local public safety professionals and firefighters were among the special guests in attendance.

The ceremony included a performance of the national anthem by Mr. Matt Zwyer. Mrs. Ellie Cichocki played Taps in tribute to those who lost their lives. Members of the Napoleon High School Band also participated, adding to the solemn and meaningful observance.

Through the ceremony, students were reminded that while 25 years have passed, the impact of 9/11 — and the importance of honoring those lost and those who serve — will never be forgotten.

Students from Four County Career Center’s Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement programs gather in front of fire trucks Friday during the school’s ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11.