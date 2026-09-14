WEDCO Director Outlines Economic Development Work For Bryan Rotary Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OVERVIEW … Ashley Epling, executive director of WEDCO, Williams County Economic Development, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. WEDCO is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to stimulate economic growth and build partnerships across Williams County. It bridges public and private sectors, including local government, public utilities and private businesses. WEDCO is funded by membership and currently has 86 members, Epling said. The board of directors is composed of representatives from local businesses, the public utility sector, community leaders and county government. One of the ways of getting businesses to consider locating in Williams County is through JobsOhio. Companies look at infrastructure, workforce, housing, transportation and financing options. WEDCO services include workforce development to attract, train and retain skilled employees; outreach and networking to connect businesses with government agencies and community stakeholders; and resources to help navigate regulatory requirements and access financing options. Pictured from rom left, speaker Ashley Epling, executive director of WEDCO, Williams County Economic Development, and Bryan Rotary Club President Ty Otto.