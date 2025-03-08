Four County Career Center Selects February Students Of The Month

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL … Wyatt Hays is enrolled in the Precision Machining & Robotics program and is an active member of the school’s SkillsUSA chapter. He is the son of Leland and Lauren Hays After graduation, Wyatt plans to attend college and major in engineering.

MONTPELIER HIGH SCHOOL … Mason is the son of Banlang Phonephomhom from Montpelier High School. At FCCC, Mason is involved in Business Professionals of America (BPA). At Montpelier, he is involved in cross country, powerlifting, and track. Upon graduation, Mason plans to continue his associate’s degree and then move to a four-year university.

STRYKER HIGH SCHOOL … Olivia Atkinson is the daughter of Holly and Elbie Atkinson. She is a member of FFA. Her future plans are currently undecided – she will either join the workforce of go to college to further her education in animal science.

EDON HIGH SCHOOL … Kendol Brigle is the son of Scott and Jen Brigle. He is involved in Skills USA, and Football and Track at his home school. His future plans are undecided at this time. He is considering attending college, if not he will join the workforce.

MONTPELIER HIGH SCHOOL … Ashlynn Davis is the daughter of Paul and Talisha Davis. She is involved in FFA at FCCC. She plans to join the workforce after graduating from high school.

BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL … Gunnur Davis is the son of Stephanie Tussing. He is involved with SkillsUSA at FCCC. His future plans include going to college to further his education.

WAUSEON HIGH SCHOOL … Alexandria Johnson is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at FCCC. She is the daughter of Michael Johnson and Janelle Bernath. She is also a member of the SkillsUSA chapter and participates in local theatre. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Northwest State Community College.