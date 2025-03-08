Seniors Of The Month At Stryker High School

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SEPTEMBER … Shawn Buehrer was selected as Stryker High School Senior of the Month for September. The attribute for the month of September was Responsibility.

OCTOBER … The October Stryker High School Senior of the month was Garret Moser. Honesty was the character trait for October.

NOVEMBER … The Stryker High School Senior of the Month for November was Cailyn Head. Courage was the attribute of the month for November.

DECEMBER … Daniella Cheeseman was the Stryker High School Senior of the Month for December. The character trait for December was Integrity.