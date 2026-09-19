Four County Career Center Student Creates 9/11 Memorial For 25th Anniversary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEVER FORGET … Four County Career Center student Caden Hill created a striking 9/11 memorial in the Precision Machining & Robotics lab in recognition of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The custom metal piece features patriotic imagery, including an American flag, the Statue of Liberty, the New York City skyline and “9.11.2001.” Hill’s work reflects both the technical precision developed in the lab and the deep respect held for the lives lost and the heroes who responded that day. The memorial serves as a meaningful tribute and a reminder that we will never forget.