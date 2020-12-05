Four County Career Center Students Create Christmas Display

Four County Career Center students recently designed, fabricated and painted Santa’s Bag filled with presents for the Christmas display to be used as part of the Christmas Cruise Thru held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds, November 21 – December 23. Programs included in the production of this Christmas piece are Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technologies who used the CNC plasma machine to cut it out, Welding Fabrication who welded the parts together, Auto Collision Repair who did the base painting, and Visual Art & Design who put the finishing touches on.

Shown with their holiday display piece are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Visual Art & Design students Hannah Cherry (Napoleon); Jay Bennett (Hicksville); Jade Forbess (Ayersville); Chienne Shook (Napoleon); Auto Collision & Repair student Theresa Combs (Patrick Henry); Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technologies students Matt Pace (Delta); Olivia Raynor (Napoleon); and Welding Fabrication student Cooper Rademacher (North Central). Chris Zacharias, Welding Fabrication instructor, coordinated the project.