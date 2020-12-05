New Business Opens In Downtown Montpelier

GET YOUR NAILS DONE! … Walee Saiyasisongkhram, who has done nails and hair for the past 16 years, has moved from her booth in Bryan to renting a small “place of her own” in Montpelier. Madi Streeter was there to get her nails done on December 4, 2020. Walee grew up in Montpelier and attended school there through 1998. Her parents Luan and Vanlop still live there and she is happy to be running her business in her hometown. Located at 323 W. Main St., Walee runs her shop By Appointment Only. Call her to set yours at 567-239-6093. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)