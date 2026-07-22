Four County Career Center Students Earn Gold Medal At FCCLA National Leadership Conference

ARCHBOLD, OH—Three Four County Career Center Early Childhood Education students earned a gold medal at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference, held in Washington, D.C., in early July, for their outstanding performance in the Focus on Children competitive event.

Representing Four County Career Center were:

-Natasha Edwards, Wauseon High School

-Jocelyn McElfresh, Fairview High School

-Alyson Nieto, Napoleon High School

The trio competed against top FCCLA members from across the United States, showcasing their knowledge, professionalism and skills in early childhood education.

Their gold medal finish reflects months of preparation, teamwork and dedication while demonstrating excellence on the national stage.

The students were accompanied by their advisor, Mrs. Kelli Alspaugh, Four County Career Center’s Family and Consumer Sciences Instructor, whose leadership and guidance helped prepare the team for national competition.

“Competing at the national level is an incredible accomplishment,” said Four County Career Center Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery.

“Natasha, Jocelyn, and Alyson represented Four County Career Center, their associate schools, and Northwest Ohio with professionalism and pride.

“We congratulate them on this outstanding achievement and look forward to all they will accomplish during their senior year.”

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization that promotes personal growth, leadership development and career preparation through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

The annual National Leadership Conference brings together thousands of students from across the country to compete in events that demonstrate career-ready skills.

Four County Career Center congratulates Natasha, Jocelyn and Alyson on earning national recognition and a well-deserved silver medal in the Focus on Children event.

Their success is a testament to the high-quality career and technical education opportunities available at Four County Career Center and the dedication of its students and staff. Pictured above L to R is Alyson Nieto, Jocelyn McElfresh, Natasha Edwards.