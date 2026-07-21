Tristan A. Guzman (2024 – 2026)

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(Loved Playing With His Older Siblings)

Tristan was a very energetic, beautiful boy with a contagious smile who loved to cuddle. He loved playing with his older siblings. He loved to climb on anything and everything.

The son of Alejandro Antonio Guzman and Kala Parsons, little brother to Braydon, Maria, Rebecca, Gia, Cora and Michael; maternal grandma, Dianne Parsons; paternal grandma, Ruby Guillen, and paternal grandpa, Fermin Guillen; uncles, Christopher (Kaycee) Guzman and Andres Guillen; aunt, Rebecca (Brendan) Miller; cousins, Kendall, Cameron, Santana and Kai; great-aunts, Linda (Chuck) Garcia and Mary (Danielle) Guzman; and numerous cousins of Alejandro and Kala.

He is now in Heaven with great-grandma, Sophia DeLaCruz; great-aunt and great-uncle, Teresa and Rudy Guzman.

Tristan will be loved and missed forever! Services are pending. ShortFuneralHome.com