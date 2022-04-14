Area Principals Tour Four County Career Center

Facebook

PRINCIPAL TOUR … Four County Career Center held a Member School Principal Tour at the Career Center arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman. Delta High School Principal, Doug Ford, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Delta who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Powersports lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Brenden Sheely (Electrical); Principal Ford; and William Jeffries (Powersports). (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

PRINCIPAL TOUR … Hilltop High School Principal, Steven Riley, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Hilltop who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Automotive Technologies lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Principal Riley; Chacity Brehm (Health Careers); and Kristoffer Bell (Automotive Technologies).

PRINCIPAL TOUR … North Central High School Principal, Marcia Rozevink, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from North Central who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kinsley Martin (Law Enforcement & Security Tactics); Principal Rozevink; and Sarah Laney (Health Careers).