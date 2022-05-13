Four County Career Center To Hold Annual Senior Recognition Day

Facebook

Four County Career Center’s 53rd annual Senior Recognition Day will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 starting at 9:15 a.m. at the school.

The ceremony will also be broadcast LIVE through the Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net starting at 8:45 a.m.

Certificates marking the completion of their career training will be awarded to 450 seniors, scholarship award winners will be announced, and Outstanding Senior Awards will be presented during the ceremonies.

Career Passports containing the student’s Resume, class competencies listing skills learned at the Career Center, student’s grades and attendance data, will be presented to each senior.

Career Passports are awarded to all Ohio Career Center program completers for the purpose of providing each student with a set of credentials that can be presented to an employer when seeking employment.

Rick Bachman, Director of Career & Technical Education, is in charge of the ceremony. Seven seniors will be assisting with the program – Travis Rosendaul (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics, will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance; Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping, Jasmine Corbitt (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant, and Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity, will be announcing student achievement activities.

Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education; Landon Smith (Edgerton) Accounting & Business Management; and Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) Early Childhood Education, were chosen as class speakers for the event.

Parents and families of Career Center seniors are invited to attend the ceremony which will be held in the Diesel Technology and Training Center located on the northeast side of the building.

Parking is available in the school’s east and south parking lots or the student parking lot on the west side of the building.

Four County Career Center is located at the intersection of State Routes 66 and 34, five miles south of Archbold.