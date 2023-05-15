Four County Career Center To Hold Building Trades Open House

The public is invited to attend the 53rd annual Four County Career Center’s Building Trades Open House on May 21 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

During this past year, 90 high school students at the Career Center have assisted with the construction of the 83rd new home as part of their career training.

Curtis Miller, Carpentry instructor, and the senior Carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish, interior, and drywall finish, for Marvin & Kathy Zumfelde. It is located on a wooded lot with a pond at 1506 County Road 15 in Wauseon.

The Zumfelde home is a single-story ranch with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, great room, kitchen, dining room, loft, and a full basement along with a two car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding.

The junior Carpentry class, under the direction of instructor Matt Dye, constructed a two-story outbuilding with a two car garage and covered in vinyl siding.

Scott Williams, senior Electrical instructor, and his class did the low voltage, data communications, service and finish electrical wiring for the home.

Installation of the water supply, drainage, and inside plumbing was done by the senior Mechanical Systems & Piping class with instructor Steve Steingass.

Students at the Career Center build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the Construction Trades programs.