“Dermatology Potpourri” Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

Holli Zeedyk, RN, MSN, CNP, from Parkview Physicians Group, Bryan, served as guest speaker for CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting on Monday, May 8th at 1:00 p.m. in the Robison Room at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier.

She was introduced by Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, program committee member, after the meeting was opened by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard.

Mrs. Zeedyk works with Dr. Melissa Williams, Dermatologist. Holli is a graduate of Northwest State Community College, worked in a hospital setting for 10 years and attended graduate school at Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky.

Her topic “Dermatology Potpourri” included information on sun protection, fighting photoaging, dry skin care, shingles-prevention, treatment and emergencies, poison ivy, oak and sumac and rash treatment, moles and melanoma-skin cancer.

Sun protection is the key for decreasing risk of skin cancer and reducing the signs of photoaging. Sunscreen, protection from UVA and UVB rays, come in two types—chemical for those spending a lengthy time outdoors and mineral for daily use.

SPF 50 is recommended for outdoor activities. Chemical sunscreen needs to be applied 20 minutes before exposure to the sun to give time for the skin to absorb it.

Mineral sunscreen begins to work immediately. These need to be reapplied every 80-90 minutes and after swimming.

Other methods of protection from the sun include wearing wide-brim hats (ball caps don’t cover the ears and neck), sun protective clothing and SPF lip balm to protect from skin cancer.

In the fight against photoaging, daily application of sunscreen (SPF30 or higher), retinols or prescription retinoids, topical Vitamin C, and skin moisturizer such as Dermend in bruise formula or fragile-skin formula are recommended.

Benefits of Vitamin C include improved skin tone and texture, reduction in inflammation, collagen production, reverses sun-damaged skin, brightens skin and fades certain scars.

Attention should be given to caring for dry skin which may cause itching and develop into a rash and possibly eczema, skin tears and breakdown leading to infections.

Prevention is key—keep showers cooler, use gentle soap, pat skin dry and moisturize immediately while skin is still damp and reapply as needed, and a cream is better than a lotion to lengthen protection time.

Anyone can get eczema from dry or thinner skin starting to itch and develop into a rash. Psoriasis is a skin condition triggered by the immune system to develop a red base with silvery, white scale—it may be inherited or caused by certain medications.

Ultraviolet light therapy treatments may help, but a dermatology provider should be consulted for controlled doses.

Shingles is caused by a virus which produces chicken pox. The virus may lay dormant in the body for years and be reactivated anytime.

Signs and symptoms include mild to severe pain, burning, itching, sensitvity to light, headaches, fever, fatigue.

A rash follows with red patches, small blisters and crusting, nearly always appearing on one side of the body. Typically this may last 2-4 weeks and the pain may continue after the rash disappears.

Shingles is contagious to those who have NOT had chicken pox or the vaccine. It can cause chicken pox but shingles cannot cause another to have shingles.

Stress or illness may activate shingles and without the vaccine, shingles may reoccur multiple times. To prevent spreading shingles, cover the rash, avoid touching or scratching the area, wash hands often, and avoid contact with those who have not had chicken pox, infants and those with weakened immune systems.

People who have a higher risk of getting shingles include those with medical conditions or taking certain drugs which affect their immune systems.

If the shingles rash appears around the eyes, ears or on the tip of the nose, there is greater risk to vision and hearing and immediate medical attention should be sought.

Symptoms of emergency treatment needed are weakness on one side of the face or body, vision change, facial droop, sudden loss of hearing, trouble swallowing, and rash on both sides of the body or a large area on the body.

Vaccination with Shingrix will reduce the risk of developing shingles—consult your primary care provider for more information.

With warmer weather coming, many will enjoy the outdoors in many ways. Be aware of poisonous plants such as poison ivy, oak and sumac which have sticky oil in the leaves, berries, stems and roots causing an allergic reaction to the skin, which absorbs the oil in 5-10 minutes.

Wash oil off the skin within 30 minutes of exposure using alcohol or oil-cutting dish soap like Dawn. Clothing, shoes, pets and objects can transfer the oil to the skin.

Rash typically begins 12-48 hours, peaks in about one week, and may last 3-4 weeks. The rash is not contagious.

Certain over-the-counter creams can prevent the oil from sticking to the skin before exposure, creating a barrier on the skin.

Oral, injectable and/or topical steroids may help to make the rash more tolerable. Baking soda or oatmeal baths will soothe the skin, cool compresses may help, and Benadryl and Calamine lotion will help itching.

Information was also given regarding moles changing color, shape, and/or texture which should be checked for possible skin cancer. If detected early, skin cancer is very treatable.

At the conclusion of her talk, CNP Zeedyk received an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary. President Patty Ledyard then conducted the business meeting.

Roll call was answered to “Share your plans for Memorial Day weekend”. Thought for the day was “My mother is a living angel: she is always protecting me with the wings of her love” by Debasish Mridha.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Election of officers for the 2023-24 year starting July 1st was conducted for Armeda Sawmiller-president, Linda Dilworth-vice president, Connie Dunseth-secretary and Joyce Schelling-treasurer.

All who helped with the Staff Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2nd at Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers-Montpelier Hospital were thanked.

The auxiliary provided snacks of vegetables and fruit with dips, cookies, crackers & cheese, chips, nuts and punch for hospital staff members from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the hospital conference room.

Auxiliary scrapbooks and hospital photos were displayed. The auxiliary thanks the family of Becky Keesbury for additional photos and scrapbook from her grandmother who worked at the hospital. Flyers were also posted to thank all nurses during National Nurses’ Week May 6-12.

Installation of officers will be held at the June 12th luncheon at 12 noon in the fellowship hall of St. Paul’s U.M. Church.

A sign-up sheet was passed for those planning to attend. The auxiliary will pay for the luncheon, but reservations are needed by June 6th by contacting Patty Ledyard 419-485-5254.

In addition to installation, a candlelight memorial service will be held to honor the memory of deceased auxiliary members during the past year. Roll call will be “Share an unusual wedding memory.”