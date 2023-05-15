WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Pass Five Resolutions, Hears WCPA Update

RESOLUTIONS APPROVED … Commissioners Hilkert and Westfall discuss agreement particulars. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners began their May 8, 2023 meeting at 9:38 a.m. Present were Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Bart Westfall, and absent was Commissioner Terry Rummel.

The commissioners passed five resolutions before signing many requests and building contract agreements.