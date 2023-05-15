WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Pass Five Resolutions, Hears WCPA Update

RESOLUTIONS APPROVED … Commissioners Hilkert and Westfall discuss agreement particulars. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
By: Anna Wozniak
The Williams County Commissioners began their May 8, 2023 meeting at 9:38 a.m. Present were Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Bart Westfall, and absent was Commissioner Terry Rummel.
The commissioners passed five resolutions before signing many requests and building contract agreements.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.