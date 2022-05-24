Hilltop Seniors Earn Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Pictured above are graduating Hilltop High School students who received the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation (MWUAF) scholarships to help them further their educational pursuits. The Foundation awarded a total amount of $10,000 to the following: Front row: Jozlyn Jones, Kacy Connolly, Ella Calvin, Ericka Dennison, Bryce Buehrer, Jamie Chester, and MWUAF member and presenter, Denise Dean. Back row: Ian Hoffman, Alexandra Horton, Kiera Wiley, Julia Schuurman, Gabriel Matthews, and Carmen Merillat.

Shown below are more Hilltop scholarship receipients. Front: Jozlyn Jones, Alex Horton, Ella Calvin, Kacy Connolly, Avrie Johnston, Ericka Dennison. 2nd row: Hunter Leupp, Elijah Kuszmaul, Ian Hoffman, Julia Schuurman, Jamie Chester. 3rd row: Lana Baker, Kiera Wiley, Keely Burdine, Carson Jennings, Chascity Brehm. Back: Trey Fuller, Gabe Matthews, Carmen Merillat, Bryce Buehrer. Missing from picture below: Allison McKinney, Ragen Roesch, Matthew Wyse (PHOTOS PROVIDED)