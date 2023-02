MOVING ON TO STATE … Two Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members placed 1st at the FFA District Tractor Troubleshooting contest earning them the right to compete at the state contest. Competitors are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Zac Puehler (Wauseon) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics and Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Diesel Mechanics at the Career Center. Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Jason Elston and Denton Blue. (PHOTO PROVIDED)