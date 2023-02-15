Four County Holds Bring Your Parents To Lab Day

PARENTS TOUR LABS … As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a “Bring Your Parents (and Grandparents) To Lab Day” inviting parents and grandparents to visit students career and technical labs and view their student’s current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Shown above in the Veterinarian Assistant lab with Career Center student Karsyn Gillen (RIGHT) from Delta are Sue Case and Jeremy Gillen (LEFT), Shown below in the Floral Design lab with Career Center student Austyn Miklovic (LEFT) from Montpelier are (LEFT-RIGHT) Jeremy Miklovic, Andrea Miklovic, Jean Moor, and Steve Moor. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)