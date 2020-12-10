Four County HOSA Students Place At Leadership Conference

Four County Career Center’s HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter recently participated virtually in the State Fall Leadership Conference. Part of the conference was a skill competition using the Anatomage Table. Two Career Center teams placed in the top four out of all the teams competing in the State of Ohio.

Shown are Health Careers team members who placed 2nd in the Virtual Anatomy Tournament (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Faith Kinder (Patrick Henry); Scout Smith (Bryan); Angela Sheets (Liberty Center); Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry); and Lacey Monroe (Delta). Health Careers team members who placed 4th in the tournament are (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Ava Lichty (Hicksville); Jocelyn Eash (Napoleon); Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance); Michelle Sierra (North Central); and Kelly Rohrs (Tinora).

Career Center HOSA Advisors include Robin Hill, Health Careers; Donna Badenhop, Health Careers; and Mike Nye, Sports Fitness & Exercise Science.