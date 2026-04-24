Archbold Man Receives Prison Sentence For Pandering Offenses Involving Minor

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

An Archbold man was sentenced Tuesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to two felony offenses involving obscene material and sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Nicholas Hartrick, 26, was sentenced on April 21 after previously pleading guilty to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges involved material depicting a minor in sexual activity and obscene material portraying a minor.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Hartrick to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 and one half years in prison on the pandering sexually oriented matter charge, along with a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 and one half years in prison on the pandering obscenity charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Hartrick was also classified as a Tier II sex offender, requiring him to register his address for 25 years and verify that registration in person every 180 days with the sheriff in each county where he resides.