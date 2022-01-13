Four County Hosts Career Night Open House

Facebook

Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents.

Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and college credit options.

Shown talking about the Computer Design/3D Modeling program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) instructor Michelle Rohrs with Shirah Crafts and Jaylin Crafts from North Central; and Computer Design/3D Modeling student Cooper Clark (Montpelier).

The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

To take a 360 Virtual Tour of the campus or to apply for the 2022-2023 school year, sophomores are encouraged to login to the Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net or call the Student Services Office at 419-267-3331, Ext. 2701.

CAREER NIGHT OPEN HOUSE … Shown talking about the Early Childhood Education program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) instructor Susan Myers with Nevaeh Barica, Brayden Willms and Heather Wagner from Montpelier.

CAREER NIGHT OPEN HOUSE … Shown talking about the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kelli Chovanec and Kathryn Chovanec from Evergreen with instructor Chef Peter Herold.