FCCC Recognizes Board Of Education As Part Of School Board Recognition Month

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January 2022 to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society.

School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

Four County Career Center is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities.

The Career Center is appreciative of their school board members who assure that the school is providing the best career and technical education possible for the students.

Serving on the district’s Board of Education for 2022 are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Deb Gerken, starting her 2nd year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her 2nd year on the Career Center board; Cindra Keeler, starting her 14th year representing Bryan City Schools board and her 14th year on the Career Center board; Marci Bruns, starting her 13th year as a Napoleon City School board member and her 8th year on the Career Center board; Christine Oberlin, starting her 26th year as a Defiance City Schools board member and her 25th year on the Career Center board; Dr. Christine Smallman, starting her 5th year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her 2nd year on the Career Center board.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Brian Baker, a 27 year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and his 16th year on the Career Center board; Dennis Vetter, starting his 13th year as a Hicksville Exempted Village School board member and his 9th year on the Career Center board; Ron Crawford, an 18 year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and his 8th year on the Career Center board; and Nate Rose, starting his 4th year as a Montpelier Exempted Village School board member and his 3rd year on the Career Center board. Absent from the photo are Larry Fruth, starting his 18th year as a Wauseon Exempted Village School board member and his 18th year on the Career Center board; and Nona Rupp, starting her 12th year as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and her 12th year on the Career Center board.

The Board of Education elected Cindra Keeler as President and Nate Rose as Vice-President for 2022. Tim Meister is the Career Center’s Superintendent and Connie Nicely is the Treasurer for the district.

Four County Career Center serves twenty-two school districts in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.