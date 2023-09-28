Four County Receives Donation From Johnston Supply

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERDONATION … Four County Career Center Mechanical Systems & Piping program received the donation of a Lochinvar Boiler from Johnston Supply, Inc. The boiler will be utilized by the Mechanical Systems & Piping students in the lab for training in hot water heating systems. The Career Center is very appreciative for the partnership with Steve Johnston and Johnston Supply, Inc. and his commitment to career and technical education. Shown during the presentation of the Lochinvar Boiler are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Mechanical Systems & Piping students Keagen Perez (Edgerton); Abram Zimmerman (Bryan); Johnston Supply, Inc. Sales Representative, Tasha Sherry; Career Center staff Steve Steingass (Mechanical Systems & Piping Instructor); Rick Bachman (Director of Career/Technical Education); Ray Gibson (Career/Technical Supervisor); and Mechanical Systems & Piping students Kane Nagel (Bryan); and Ambrose Flower (Edgerton).