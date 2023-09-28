V. Eileen Broadwater (1937 – 2023)

(Home Healthcare Aide In Williams County)

V. Eileen Broadwater, 86, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on July 22, 1937 in Morenci, Michigan to Arthur and Jeannette (Eby) Poorman. On April 14, 1957 she married Ellis R. Broadwater in rural Pioneer and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2007.

Eileen was a faithful, loving Christian of Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church in West Unity, OH. She loved her family and church family dearly.

Eileen was a home healthcare aide for 20 plus years, doing home visits for residents mainly in Williams County. She also enjoyed her vegetable and flower garden.

Eileen is survived by her son, Don (Cheryl) Broadwater of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Jennifer Broadwater, Melissa (Josh) Baker, and Rachel Broadwater; four great grandchildren, Keenin, Raiden and Kiara Tidball and Aaron Baker; one sister, Betty Nicholls of Montgomery, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellis R. Broadwater; daughter, Debbie Broadwater; sister, Midge Rupp and brother, Richard Poorman.

Visitation for Eileen will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 3-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 11:00 am the Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church in West Unity with Pastor Dennis St. John and Pastor Kenneth Brock to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in Eileen’s memory to the church or Elara Care Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.