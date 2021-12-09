Four County Student Of The Month: Chascity Brehm (Hilltop)

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Chascity Brehm from Hilltop High School as Student of the Month. Chascity is the daughter of Nichole Krueger and the late Samuel Brehm and is a senior in the Health Careers program at the Career Center.

Chascity was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Hill. She is a member of HOSA – Future Health Professionals, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

At Hilltop High School she is on the National Honor Society and palys in the band. After Chascity graduates, she plans to go to college for nursing.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.