Four County Student Of The Month: Landen Nickloy (North Central)

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Landen Nickloy from North Central High School as Student of the Month. Landen is the son of Russell Nickloy and Mindy Edelman and is a senior in the Computer Programming and Game program at the Career Center.

Landen was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Geiger. He is a member of Business Professionals of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

At North Central High School he is on the golf team. After Landen graduates, he plans to attend college and major in computer programming.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.