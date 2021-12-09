Edon FFA Raises Money For Maumee Valley Guidance Center

FUNDRAISER … Edon FFA Chapter President Emma Howard and Vice President, Maddison Gearig present a check to Kali Leatherman from the Maumee Valley Guidance Center. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Kerrin Towers, EDON FFA REPORTER

The Edon FFA Chapter started a charity fundraiser to raise money for the Maumee Valley Guidance Center. During October, our chapter started selling Boo-Grams for the students at our school to buy.

Students in our Chapter organized the whole fundraiser and made flyers to advertise the selling of the suckers that were designed to look like ghosts. We sold the Boo-Grams for $1 each, and students were able to customize their own notes for their friends.

This fundraiser raised up to $70.11 for the Maumee Valley Guidance Center. This was a very successful and fun event for our chapter, and the students in the school enjoyed getting special notes from their friends.

The Edon FFA Chapter will continue this tradition next year and try to raise more and more money each year.

FUNDRAISER … Edon FFA members put together Boo-Grams to be delivered to students who purchased them. The candy-grams consisted of a sucker that was made to look like a ghost with a note attached. L to R: Clara Scheffer, Olivia Mitchell, Kerrin Towers, Carlie Kiess, and Sophia Voss.