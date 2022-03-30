Four County Students Earn All-State Top Ten Honors At BPA Conference

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 30, 2022

Twenty-nine students from Four County Career Center received All-State Top Ten honors in their respective divisions at the 2022 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus and twelve of these students have qualified to represent the State of Ohio at the 2022 National BPA Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Students who received All-State Top Ten honors from Fulton County (above) include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Braden Skates (Pettisville) Network Design Team; Evan Baumgartner (Evergreen) Server Administration Using Microsoft; Marek Kreiner (Archbold) Website Design Team; Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Statesman Torch Award – will be recognized at Nationals; and Caiden Campbell (Wauseon) Software Engineering Team – will be competing at Nationals.

Students who received All-State Top Ten honors from Williams County (below) include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Landen Nickloy (North Central) SQL Database Fundamentals; Terran Dunbar (Edon) Personal Financial Management – will be competing at Nationals; Nickolas Julian (Bryan) SQL Database Fundamentals; Collin Sprow (Edon) Interview Skills; and Erika Wishnewitz (Bryan) Basic Office Systems & Procedures – will be competing at Nationals.

The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2022 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference “Go Beyond Your Limits” from May4-8 in Dallas.

Thousands of students from across the country will gather there to compete, showcase their business aptitudes and develop leadership skills.

The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with hard work and dedication put into competitions, Torch Awards, leadership development, service and more.

Activities will include general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, and the election of national officers.

Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts; and Tina Short.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Four County Students Earn All-State Top Ten Honors At BPA Conference"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*