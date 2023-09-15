Four County Students Participate In Constitution Day

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRIGHT TO VOTE … In preparation for the November General Election, students at Four County Career Center participated in Constitution Day student registration. Mary Detmer, Director; and Susann Sheaffer, Deputy Director; from the Henry County Board of Elections, spoke to the students about the voting process and their rights and responsibilities to vote. Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register. Registrations are then delivered to each county’s Board of Elections. Shown filling out a voter registration form is Zander Zeigler (Wauseon), an Automotive Technologies student and Amaryus Ayers (Hilltop), a Health Careers student, both assisted by Susann Sheaffer. Career Center Government instructors made the arrangements for the presentation.