Top 25 Bible Quizzers For Season Recognized

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTOP 25 BIBLE QUIZZERS … Front Row: Mathias Neilson and Elijah Grunden quizzed out in every one of their 26 matches of the 2024 season and scored 910 points; the next three were just one question shy with 895 points: Malaki Neilson, Grace Sheldon, and John Hosteter. Second row: Bekley Stamm, 860 points; Preston Nofziger, 860; Landon Ringenberg, 850; Drew Ringenberg, 830; Elijah Sheldon, 825; Zander Stamm, 825; and Hope Sheldon, 820. Third Row: Jeremiah Gibson, 710; Gage Nofziger, 710; Bo King, 735; Cooper Roth, 740; Mackenzie Yenser, 760; Faith Sheldon, 780; Mason Stuckey, 785. Back row: Eve Crossgrove, 625; Aaron Miller, 650; Max Grunden, 650; Levi Short, 660; Mollie Roth, 685; and Brianna Norr 685. Ten local teams will join 12 teams from Champaign, Logan, and Wayne counties of Ohio along with 45 teams from Lancaster area, PA for a tournament held at West Liberty High School on March 22-24.