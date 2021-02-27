Four Fall Through Ice, One Missing South Of Hudson, Michigan

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN — Emergency responders from multiple Michigan agencies continue to search of a missing individual who fell through the ice Friday night on Durfee Lake in Medina Township, south of Hudson, Michigan.

The Hillsdale Daily News reports, Hudson Fire Chief Jerry Tanner confirmed that four people in total had fallen through the ice and that by the time he had arrived on scene, three of the four people were being transported to Hillsdale Hospital by Hudson Area Ambulance.

Tanner said that multiple agencies including the Jefferson Township Fire Department remained on scene awaiting the arrival of dive team members to search the lake for a fourth person whose whereabouts were unknown.

Ice conditions have deteriorated throughout this week with the onset of warmer temperatures and many days reaching into the lower 40s.