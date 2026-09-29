Fourteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Third Term Grand Jury met Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, and returned indictments against 14 defendants on 29 counts, according to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office. The grand jury reported it examined more than eight witnesses during its one-day session.

-EMILEE R. PARCHER, age 26, of 1538 Terrawenda, Defiance, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR105.

-AARON A. LAWLER, age 46, of 403 Sheldon Ave., Columbus, was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of theft, both fifth-degree felonies. 26CR107.

-ERICH N. WENNER, age 49, of 825 Dennison Ave., Columbus, was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of theft, both fifth-degree felonies. 26CR106.

-DAVID P. CARL, age 46, of 10955 US-20, Montpelier, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR099.

-EMILY E. DROUILLARD, age 20, of 1023 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR100.

-DONNELL B. BUSH, age 20, of 610 Bryan St., Bryan, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR104.

-DEVIN D. BARNETT, age 29, of 601 Mill St., Montpelier, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. 26CR096.

-AMBER L. MEEKS, age 29, of 805 S. State St., Lot 26, Pioneer, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR101.

-ERICA L. ZIEHR, age 48, of 8156 CR-D, Bryan, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR095.

-DUSTIN L. GOSS, age 31, of 103 Palmer Ln., Apt. D, Bryan, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. 26CR094.

-JOSEPH I. TAYLOR, age 23, of 101 Seneca Dr., Montpelier, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The felonious assault counts carry specifications for forfeiture of a weapon, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender. 26CR093.

-TRAVIS J. VANWAGNER, age 45, of 311 E. Stocker St., Angola, Indiana, was indicted on one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, an unclassified misdemeanor. 26CR098.

-TOSHA L. GEREN, age 31, of 14820 CR-E, Bryan, was indicted on one count of theft and one count of theft from a person in a protected class, both fifth-degree felonies. 26CR103.

-ALLEN S. WILLIAMS, age 49, of 1304 Colonial Ln., Apt. B, Bryan, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. 26CR102.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

— Press Release

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