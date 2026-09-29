At the end of September, Evergreen FFA hosted multiple pediatric cancer events known as the Gold Game. The Evergreen FFA partnered with the Evergreen School District and Athletic Departments to host these events. Throughout the school week, the elementary, middle, and high schools all conducted a coin drive to collect donations for pediatric cancer. At the end of the week, Evergreen FFA set up a table at a high school and middle school volleyball game and also a football game to bring in more donations. Members sold yellow tulip bulbs at the volleyball game and varsity football game. The goal of these two events was to raise money for pediatric cancer. All profits from the event went to the Cure Foundation for pediatric cancer. The community was able to purchase one bag of 10 tulip bulbs for ten dollars. Throughout the course of the week’s events, there was over $1,000 raised for the Cure Foundation.
Evergreen FFA Raises Over $1,000 For Pediatric Cancer
By Newspaper StaffUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
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