Seven Indicted By Henry County Grand Jury

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Gwen Howe-Gebers announced that the following individuals were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on Sept. 23, 2026:

-WILLIAM L. ROTH, age 64, of McClure, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.

-ETHAN J. DUNAKIN, age 33, of West Unity, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

-DAVID A. MONROE, age 57, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), a fourth-degree felony.

-TRAVIS T. WHALEY, age 36, of Montpelier, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.

-RONALD Z. LEATHERS, age 27, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle at an unreasonably slow speed, a minor misdemeanor.

-TONY J. GRANT, age 31, of Napoleon, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

-OMARIAN HUNT, age 24, of Utica, Michigan, was indicted on one count of tampering with records, with a specification for forfeiture of a vehicle, a third-degree felony; one count of identity fraud, a third-degree felony; one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possessing criminal tools, with a specification for forfeiture of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

— Press Release

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