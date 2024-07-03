Free Diabetes Education Classes Offered At Fulton County Senior Center

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Fridays starting August 2, instructor Robert Sullivan from Area Office on Aging will present DEEP (Diabetes Empowerment Education Program) at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

This engaging workshop series will take place from 9 AM to 11 AM on Friday, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and September 6.

Do you or someone you love have diabetes? DEEP is an evidence-based program that encourages small lifestyle changes while learning about your diabetes and the way it affects your health.

These free classes will cover self-management of diabetes, weight control, eating well with diabetes, the role of medications & how they act on the body to lower blood glucose. Learn how you can manage the disease and live an active, normal life.

The Fulton County Senior Center is located on the north end of the Fulton County Health Center campus near DaVita Dialysis, 695 S. Shoop Avenue.

To sign up for this class, please call 419-337-9299. Please make a reservation for your noon lunch at the Wauseon site when you sign up for this class.

Suggested lunch donation is $3 per senior, $5 all others. This class is open to Fulton County residents ages 60 and over.